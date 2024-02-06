Cape Girardeau mayoral debate scheduled for Monday

Two candidates who emerged from February's Cape Girardeau mayoral primary will face each other Monday in a debate at 7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Public Library as the general municipal election approaches April 5.
The face-off in the Hirsch Community Rooms, hosted by the library and the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, will be moderated by KFVS12 anchor Jeff Cunningham.
It may be viewed on the television station's news app and website or on KFVS12's streaming app using Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire platforms.
Ward 6 City Councilwoman Stacy Kinder, who is vying to become the municipality's first-ever female mayor, will debate incumbent Bob Fox, first elected in 2018, who is seeking a second term.
According to a news release, Kinder and Fox will each be given three minutes to make an opening statement.
Potential topics include the following:
"Our club recognizes understanding where candidates stand on issues is a critical part of any election," Tracey Glenn, Cape Girardeau Rotary member, said. "We are happy to co-host this event to provide an opportunity for the voters of Cape Girardeau to learn more about our mayoral candidates."
Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to a posed question with one-minute for opponent rebuttal.
Envisioned as a one-hour debate, organizers say if time permits, written queries submitted by attendees as they enter the venue may be asked of the candidates.
