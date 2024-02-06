Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges

A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the age of 12.
According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office detective Jaime Holloway, an unidentified child victim made a verbal disclosure of sexual abuse by Ozment during a forensic interview at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 3 at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence.
The alleged victim told interviewers she had slept with Ozment in his bed, and he had allegedly touched her breast and vaginal area with his hand around the time of Jan. 29. The girl said when she woke up, Ozment was touching her breast but acted like he was asleep. She then sat up and began watching television. Ozment allegedly continued to attempt to touch her "in a sexual manner" and she kept pushing his hands away, according to the statement.
Holloway wrote in the probable-cause statement that she spoke with Ozment, who refused to disclose his location or meet in person for an interview, on the phone at approximately 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5. According to Holloway, Ozment said he fell asleep while watching television with the girl, and dreamed he was cuddling someone. Ozment told Holloway when he woke up the girl was sitting up in bed, and he asked her whether he hugged her in his sleep. The girl allegedly told him "yes" and she had pushed him away.
In addition to this incident, the Missouri Children's Division determined Ozment allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old relative in August 2013 when he was 27 years old.
Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Scott Lipke has issued an arrest warrant for Ozment, and set bond at $50,000 cash only.
Anyone with information on Ozment or his wherabouts may contact the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office at (573) 243-3551, or the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting "CAPEPD" to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the "CapePD Tips" app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.
