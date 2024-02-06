Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges

A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the age of 12.

According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office detective Jaime Holloway, an unidentified child victim made a verbal disclosure of sexual abuse by Ozment during a forensic interview at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 3 at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence.

The alleged victim told interviewers she had slept with Ozment in his bed, and he had allegedly touched her breast and vaginal area with his hand around the time of Jan. 29. The girl said when she woke up, Ozment was touching her breast but acted like he was asleep. She then sat up and began watching television. Ozment allegedly continued to attempt to touch her "in a sexual manner" and she kept pushing his hands away, according to the statement.