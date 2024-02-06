All sections
NewsOctober 8, 2021

Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prison

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for a conviction on a firearm charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp handed down an 84-month prison term for Corey C. Lewis, 33, following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for a conviction on a firearm charge.

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp handed down an 84-month prison term for Corey C. Lewis, 33, following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle Lewis was driving in Cape Girardeau in May 2020. The vehicle was searched after a police canine alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Among other things, officers discovered a semi-automatic pistol and a quantity of marijuana inside Lewis' vehicle. The pistol had an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition. Lewis was on probation for a felony state drug offense at the time and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Lewis admitted the firearm belonged to him. After serving the 84-month sentence, Lewis will be placed on supervised release for three years.

This case was investigated by Cape Girardeau Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Local News
