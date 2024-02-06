Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday, Feb. 21, on charges of fentanyl distribution.
Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges in November, after he sold pills containing fentanyl to an informant for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release issued by the federal court. The drugs were sold to the informant at a Cape Girardeau gas station.
Pulido had been on parole supervision in Missouri following a sentencing of meth trafficking.
Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution of the case. Judge Matthew T. Schlep presided over the sentencing.
