All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 22, 2024

Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday, Feb. 21, on charges of fentanyl distribution. Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges in November, after he sold pills containing fentanyl to an informant for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release issued by the federal court. The drugs were sold to the informant at a Cape Girardeau gas station. ...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday, Feb. 21, on charges of fentanyl distribution.

Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges in November, after he sold pills containing fentanyl to an informant for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release issued by the federal court. The drugs were sold to the informant at a Cape Girardeau gas station.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pulido had been on parole supervision in Missouri following a sentencing of meth trafficking.

Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution of the case. Judge Matthew T. Schlep presided over the sentencing.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy