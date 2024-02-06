Cape Girardeau man leaves a legacy with new city park

William E. Walker III, or Bill to his friends, died at age 65 in December 2022. The Cape Girardeau resident lives on, however, in the memories of his friends and soon with the creation of a new city park.

Walker donated his family's 16-acre property at 85 E. Cape Rock Drive to the City of Cape Girardeau upon his passing. One condition was that it remains as a park in perpetuity.

"Bill Walker was a good friend. We played quite a bit of golf together," former Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said. "I heard from his attorney J. Fred Waltz, who we also play golf with some, that he was contemplating making a donation of that land and was thinking about the Missouri Department of Conservation. I talked to him about it and said it'd be a great place for a city park."

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the creation of Walker Park during their meeting Monday, Dec. 4.

"I think it's good for any citizen to leave a legacy like that," Fox said. "It doesn't happen very often but it's great for the city and it's great we can name a park after his family."

William Walker III's property features a dense patch of forest. He wanted the area to remain a natural place for visitors to enjoy. Christopher Borro

The property lies on a hill overlooking the Mississippi River. It features a small clearing and a dense patch of forest.