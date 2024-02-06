Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55

The headline of this story has been updated.

An early morning accident left one dead and closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 for several hours.

According to the state Highway Patrol, at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle driven by Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was disabled in the roadway on I-55 at the 75.8 mile marker following a non-injury crash.