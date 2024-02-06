All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2023

Cape Girardeau man in custody after alleged kidnapping

A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after an alleged burglary and attempted kidnapping. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Rickey Foulks, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 4, and has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and resisting arrest. ...

Southeast Missourian
Rickey Foulks

A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after an alleged burglary and attempted kidnapping.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Rickey Foulks, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 4, and has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.

The charges stem from incidents that began with a reported possible burglary in the 0-100 block of North Hanover Street, after a neighbor reported seeing a man attempting to enter a residence. Upon their arrival, officers located an open door to the residence, but found no one inside.

Shortly afterward, a call came in regarding an attempted abduction in the 500 block of North Fountain Street in which a suspect allegedly attempted to force someone from their residence into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers arrived at that location and made contact with the alleged victim. From that conversation, they determined the two incidents had been related, according to the release. They located the suspect's vehicle in an alley and tried to make contact, but the suspect fled in the vehicle. The release said the suspect collided with a marked patrol car in an attempt to disable it. After a short pursuit, officers were able to stop the suspect and take him into custody in the 900 block of Ranney Avenue.

Foulks is being held without bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

