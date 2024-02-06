Cape Girardeau man in custody after alleged kidnapping

Shortly afterward, a call came in regarding an attempted abduction in the 500 block of North Fountain Street in which a suspect allegedly attempted to force someone from their residence into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers arrived at that location and made contact with the alleged victim. From that conversation, they determined the two incidents had been related, according to the release. They located the suspect's vehicle in an alley and tried to make contact, but the suspect fled in the vehicle. The release said the suspect collided with a marked patrol car in an attempt to disable it. After a short pursuit, officers were able to stop the suspect and take him into custody in the 900 block of Ranney Avenue.

Foulks is being held without bond.