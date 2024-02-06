Cape Girardeau man found not guilty on murder charge

After less than an hour of jury deliberation, a Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a man at an area apartment complex.

Maurice Patterson Jr. was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of Richard Reeves, 53, of Decatur, Michigan, which occurred at The District at Cape on Dec. 11, 2019.

Patterson was also found not guilty on two counts of armed criminal action and one count of robbery in the first degree. The trial lasted two days.

"We're very happy with the verdict. We believe that the jury did the right thing and came to the right verdict based upon the evidence and the defense we were able to present," Jacob Zimmerman, defense attorney for Patterson, said.