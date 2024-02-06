Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes

Welker said a Cape Girardeau Police Department investigation began in April 2020. Meding was charged with the crimes in July 2020. The victims were 8 and 9 years old at the time of the crimes.

Sentencing is set for next month.

Welker said because the victims were younger than 12, each charge requires the defendant serve no less than 10 years and could receive a life sentence. Missouri law designates a "life" sentence as 30 years, so Meding could potentially face up to 150 years in prison.