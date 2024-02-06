Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes

A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5.
A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
Welker said a Cape Girardeau Police Department investigation began in April 2020. Meding was charged with the crimes in July 2020. The victims were 8 and 9 years old at the time of the crimes.
Sentencing is set for next month.
Welker said because the victims were younger than 12, each charge requires the defendant serve no less than 10 years and could receive a life sentence. Missouri law designates a "life" sentence as 30 years, so Meding could potentially face up to 150 years in prison.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.