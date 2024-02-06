Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related charges

A Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges.
Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or attempt; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and two counts of armed criminal action.
A warrant, which was issued Nov. 3, was served Wednesday, Nov. 29.
According to a probable-cause document signed by an officer whose name was redacted, the charges stem from a series of alleged crimes that took place Nov. 1.
The officer stated he or she was responding to a shots-fired call when he or she met with a witness who said Depree was trying to force entry into their home and was kicking the door. Around this time, the witness stated he or she heard four gunshots.
