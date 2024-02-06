All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2023

Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related charges

Southeast Missourian
Bryan Depree
Bryan Depree

A Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges.

Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or attempt; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and two counts of armed criminal action.

A warrant, which was issued Nov. 3, was served Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to a probable-cause document signed by an officer whose name was redacted, the charges stem from a series of alleged crimes that took place Nov. 1.

The officer stated he or she was responding to a shots-fired call when he or she met with a witness who said Depree was trying to force entry into their home and was kicking the door. Around this time, the witness stated he or she heard four gunshots.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

