Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related charges

A warrant, which was issued Nov. 3, was served Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to a probable-cause document signed by an officer whose name was redacted, the charges stem from a series of alleged crimes that took place Nov. 1.

The officer stated he or she was responding to a shots-fired call when he or she met with a witness who said Depree was trying to force entry into their home and was kicking the door. Around this time, the witness stated he or she heard four gunshots.