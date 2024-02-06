Police say Waker was involved in an altercation with a woman at a location that was redacted in a probable-cause statement. Several women witnessed the altercation, and called police because they were fearful of Waker, who had followed them from the previous location, according to the probable-cause statement. During an ensuing altercation, Waker allegedly brandished a weapon and made threats.

When officers made the arrest, they say they placed Waker in handcuffs, but he refused to walk to a patrol car as instructed. As officers carried him to the vehicle, the suspect is accused of striking an officer. Waker continued to resist while being placed in a vehicle, then an officer used a Taser on him “to gain his compliance,” according the probable-cause statement, issued by an officer whose name is redacted in the report.