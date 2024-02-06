Cape Girardeau man faces multiple counts of sexual abuse against child

Steven Brown, 32, of Cape Girardeau is being held in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond while he faces three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy on a child less than 12 years old; one count of second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old and possession of child pornography.
The charges came after a 10-year-old child gave a forensic interview at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. The child claimed Brown sexually abused him from the ages of 7 to 9 years old, according to a probable-cause statement filed with the court.
Police said in the probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name is redacted, that Brown admitted to sexually abusing the child from mid-2023 to March 2024.
Judge Frank Miller issued the bond amount.
