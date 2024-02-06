All sections
NewsMay 10, 2024

Cape Girardeau man faces multiple counts of sexual abuse against child

Steven Brown, 32, of Cape Girardeau is being held in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond while he faces three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy on a child less than 12 years old; one count of second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old and possession of child pornography...

Southeast Missourian
Steven Brown
Steven Brown

Steven Brown, 32, of Cape Girardeau is being held in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond while he faces three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy on a child less than 12 years old; one count of second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old and possession of child pornography.

The charges came after a 10-year-old child gave a forensic interview at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. The child claimed Brown sexually abused him from the ages of 7 to 9 years old, according to a probable-cause statement filed with the court.

Police said in the probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name is redacted, that Brown admitted to sexually abusing the child from mid-2023 to March 2024.

Judge Frank Miller issued the bond amount.

