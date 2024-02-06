The release said officers attempted to take Lane into custody, but he allegedly resisted and injured two officers while being detained.

Law enforcement located the firearm allegedly used by Lane to assault the victim.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lane with felony domestic assault, felony armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest and two counts of felony assault.

He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 cash-only bond.