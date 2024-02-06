All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 25, 2023

Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple felonies for alleged assault with firearm

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a firearm. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a reported harassment incident early Sunday morning, April 23, in the 600 block of North Street...

Nathan English
Olajuwon Lane
Olajuwon Lane

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a firearm.

According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a reported harassment incident early Sunday morning, April 23, in the 600 block of North Street.

While on the scene, the unidentified victim told law enforcement Olajuwon Lane, 36, had used a firearm to assault her. Officers observed she had non-life-threatening injuries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release said officers attempted to take Lane into custody, but he allegedly resisted and injured two officers while being detained.

Law enforcement located the firearm allegedly used by Lane to assault the victim.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lane with felony domestic assault, felony armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest and two counts of felony assault.

He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy