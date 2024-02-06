A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a firearm.
According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a reported harassment incident early Sunday morning, April 23, in the 600 block of North Street.
While on the scene, the unidentified victim told law enforcement Olajuwon Lane, 36, had used a firearm to assault her. Officers observed she had non-life-threatening injuries.
The release said officers attempted to take Lane into custody, but he allegedly resisted and injured two officers while being detained.
Law enforcement located the firearm allegedly used by Lane to assault the victim.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lane with felony domestic assault, felony armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest and two counts of felony assault.
He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 cash-only bond.
