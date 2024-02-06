All sections
May 22, 2024

Cape Girardeau man charged with making terroristic threat

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have charged a Cape Girardeau man with making terrorist threats after police allege he threatened a person at an establishment he had been kicked out of three times...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Darius Ayers
Darius Ayers

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have charged a Cape Girardeau man with making terrorist threats after police allege he threatened a person at an establishment he had been kicked out of three times.

Darius Ayers, 28, of Cape Girardeau is charged with second-degree terrorist threatening, a Class E felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest and driving with excessive blood alcohol content.

The charges stem from an altercation on the early morning of Sunday, May 19, when a witness told police that Ayers appeared to be intoxicated, should not be driving and was sitting in his vehicle near the establishment, the name of which was redacted in a probable-cause statement.

The officer, whose name was redacted, stopped his patrol unit behind Ayers’ vehicle. Ayers, according to the officer, pulled out and almost struck the police car.

The officer said Ayers accelerated quickly and a short pursuit began. When he pulled over, Ayers shouted obscenities at police officers and appeared to be video recording them. Ayers was given a breath test, the result of which was redacted in the report.

Judge Frank Miller issued a $50,000 cash-only bond. The bond was initially set at $25,000 but raised after Ayers used profanity directed at the court during his initial appearance in court.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

