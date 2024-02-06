Cape Girardeau man charged with making terroristic threat

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have charged a Cape Girardeau man with making terrorist threats after police allege he threatened a person at an establishment he had been kicked out of three times.

Darius Ayers, 28, of Cape Girardeau is charged with second-degree terrorist threatening, a Class E felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest and driving with excessive blood alcohol content.

The charges stem from an altercation on the early morning of Sunday, May 19, when a witness told police that Ayers appeared to be intoxicated, should not be driving and was sitting in his vehicle near the establishment, the name of which was redacted in a probable-cause statement.