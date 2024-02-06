After allegedly fleeing from police in mid-April, a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man now faces additional charges for attempting to disarm an officer and resisting arrest.

The first set of charges against the suspect, Deion Phillips, stem from an April 19 call in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.

Deion Phillips

According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Josiah Mehl, a domestic disturbance was reported at 4:13 p.m. as a fight involving a man with a woman in a chokehold.

Mehl stated he arrived to find a man and woman fighting, but not yelling. According to the probable-cause statement, the man, later identified to be Phillips, ignored orders to stop and began running east.

After an unsuccessful attempt to stop the suspect using his department issued Taser X26, Mehl pursued Phillips behind residences in the 400 block of South Hanover Street before losing sight of him.

Police established a perimeter surrounding a house near the intersection of Cousin Street and South Henderson Avenue about 10 minutes later, but the suspect was not located.

The first arrest warrant, filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff, charged Phillips with one Class D felony count of second-degree domestic assault and one Class E felony count of resisting arrest for actions related to the April 19 call.