September 28, 2023

Cape Girardeau man charged with drug possession, resisting arrest

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Dakota Tofi
Dakota Tofi

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 24, when he allegedly tried to flee from a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and allegedly was discovered to possess drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the officer made contact with Dakota Tofi, 36, around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of William Street. Tofi had an active municipal arrest warrant. When the officer learned this and attempted to take him into custody, Tofi allegedly fled.

He was eventually caught and searched. The officer discovered around 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Tofi was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a count apiece of possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and the misdemeanor of resisting arrest.

He is in custody with $25,000 cash-only bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

