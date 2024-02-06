Cape Girardeau man charged with drug possession, resisting arrest

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 24, when he allegedly tried to flee from a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and allegedly was discovered to possess drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the officer made contact with Dakota Tofi, 36, around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of William Street. Tofi had an active municipal arrest warrant. When the officer learned this and attempted to take him into custody, Tofi allegedly fled.