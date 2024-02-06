Cape Girardeau man charged again with murder of Madison Robinson

A suspect in the 2019 shooting death of a 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl has been charged a second time with her death.

Isaiah Lane

Documents from the Cape Girardeau County Office of Prosecuting Attorney indicate Isaiah Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury in connection with the death of Madison Robinson and a shooting injury of a second victim.

The shootings occurred Aug. 24, 2019, at 916 Jefferson Ave.

According to a probable-cause statement written by Brian Eggers of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. that night and found the two victims, who were taken to a local hospital. Robinson died as a result of being struck in the neck. The shootings were in retaliation for a fist fight earlier in the day involving people at the residence and another family, the statement says. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated 22 spent shell casings fired from two weapons, and authorities later recovered both weapons, the statement says.