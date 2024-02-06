Cape Girardeau man charged again with murder of Madison Robinson

A suspect in the 2019 shooting death of a 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl has been charged a second time with her death.
Documents from the Cape Girardeau County Office of Prosecuting Attorney indicate Isaiah Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury in connection with the death of Madison Robinson and a shooting injury of a second victim.
The shootings occurred Aug. 24, 2019, at 916 Jefferson Ave.
According to a probable-cause statement written by Brian Eggers of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. that night and found the two victims, who were taken to a local hospital. Robinson died as a result of being struck in the neck. The shootings were in retaliation for a fist fight earlier in the day involving people at the residence and another family, the statement says. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated 22 spent shell casings fired from two weapons, and authorities later recovered both weapons, the statement says.
Witness statements at the time implicated Lane, but “a lack of witness cooperation prevented the prosecution of Lane and filed charges had to be dismissed due (to) insufficient evidence to move forward.”
The statement says Lane was taken into custody Aug. 8 on unrelated charges. Authorities questioned him about the 2019 shootings, and the statement says he “confessed to being one of the shooters.” According to the statement, the second victim was the intended target, and Lane denied targeting Robinson but “acknowledged that her death was caused by the shooting.”
The statement says there is insufficient evidence at this time to charge a second shooter “as multiple individuals have been named as the responsible party” but notes there is no statute of limitations for murder.
Judge Frank Miller set Lane’s bond at $5 million, cash only. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigated the shootings, and agencies involved were Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety, Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office and state Highway Patrol.
