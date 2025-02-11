All sections
NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Cape Girardeau man charged after machete threat caught on video

A Cape Girardeau man, Troy Offineer, 48, faces charges of first-degree harassment and unlawful weapon use after a machete threat was captured on video. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Southeast Missourian
Troy Offineer
Troy Offineer

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for first-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon after an incident involving a machete Monday, Feb. 10.

Troy Offineer, 48, was arrested following a report of a weapons violation at approximately 3:35 p.m. Feb. 10.

According to a probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a white male following another individual with a knife while screaming. Upon arrival, witnesses directed officers to Offineer's apartment, where he was found wearing a gray hat, black hoodie with "John Deere" on it and blue jeans, matching the description provided by the reporting party.

The probable cause states Offineer admitted to officers, "It's in there, I'm guilty of everything," and consented to a search of his apartment, where the knife was retrieved from his living room table.

According to the document, the victim, identified as a black female, reported that she and a friend were arguing outside when Offineer threatened her from his apartment window, saying, "I will shoot you with a 9-millimeter." She then observed Offineer exit his apartment with a machete. Video provided by the victim showed Offineer approaching her with the knife in a threatening manner, stating, "I will kill you, personally."

Offineer is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. For more information on similar incidents in Cape Girardeau, visit Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommate

