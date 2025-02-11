Cape Girardeau man charged after machete threat caught on video

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for first-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon after an incident involving a machete Monday, Feb. 10.

Troy Offineer, 48, was arrested following a report of a weapons violation at approximately 3:35 p.m. Feb. 10.

According to a probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a white male following another individual with a knife while screaming. Upon arrival, witnesses directed officers to Offineer's apartment, where he was found wearing a gray hat, black hoodie with "John Deere" on it and blue jeans, matching the description provided by the reporting party.