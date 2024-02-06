All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2025

Cape Girardeau man arrested on two charges of unlawful use of a weapon

A Cape Girardeau man, Darrell Houston III, was arrested for unlawful weapon use after allegedly pointing a firearm at someone and fleeing. He faces additional charges and is held on a $25,000 bond.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Darrell Houston III
Darrell Houston III

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a Cape Girardeau man for the unlawful use of a weapon Thursday, March 20.

Darrell Houston III, 26, was arrested after officers responded to a weapon violation report Wednesday, March 19, in the 1400 block of North Missouri Avenue. According to a department news release, the officers were told Houston had pointed a firearm at the alleged victim and fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

The release states Houston was taken into custody after officers conducted a traffic stop Thursday on a vehicle that matched what the victim described.

Houston is being held in lieu of a $25,000 surety bond. He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Houston is also facing another charge of possession of a controlled substance in another case.

Story Tags
crime
