NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Cape Girardeau man arrested on criminal mischief

A Cape Girardeau man, Titus Brockman, 35, was arrested for criminal mischief after allegedly trespassing and threatening a woman in her home. He's also linked to a separate assault case involving a female companion.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Titus Brockman
Titus Brockman

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man for criminal mischief Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Police identified Titus Brockman, 35, of Cape Girardeau in an incident involving a woman Saturday, Jan. 25. According to a probable-cause statement, the police received a report about trespassing when a woman was told by her children that a man was in their house.

The probable cause states the victim (the woman) wasn't expecting anyone to be inside her home and informed the unknown man he needed to leave. Police later identified the unknown man as allegedly being Titus Brockman.

The document states the man unlawfully remained in the home and started grabbing at his waistband, possibly "concealing a weapon". According to the victim, Brockman asked her for something and she claimed she didn't know.

"VI (victim one) stated she again yelled at Brockman to leave, at which point he did," the probable cause states. "Later on January 25, Officers returned to the residence as V2 (victim two) arrived and was able to help VI (victim one) identify the male as Titus Brockman."

According to the probable cause, Brockman is facing an unrelated case regarding the alleged assault of a "female companion". The document states Brockman had been going to other houses in the city attempting to find the woman.

The probable cause states that victim No. 1 was able to identify Brockman by photos on the internet.

Brockman is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

