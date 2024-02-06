Cape Girardeau man arrested on criminal mischief

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man for criminal mischief Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Police identified Titus Brockman, 35, of Cape Girardeau in an incident involving a woman Saturday, Jan. 25. According to a probable-cause statement, the police received a report about trespassing when a woman was told by her children that a man was in their house.

The probable cause states the victim (the woman) wasn't expecting anyone to be inside her home and informed the unknown man he needed to leave. Police later identified the unknown man as allegedly being Titus Brockman.

The document states the man unlawfully remained in the home and started grabbing at his waistband, possibly "concealing a weapon". According to the victim, Brockman asked her for something and she claimed she didn't know.