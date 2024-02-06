Cape Girardeau man arrested in alleged stabbing

A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after an alleged stabbing.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said an 18-year-old man and a juvenile arrived at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon with injuries after a physical altercation. The juvenile had been stabbed with a pocket knife multiple times in the torso. The altercation occurred in the 900 block of South Ellis Street, Hann said.
The 18-year-old, not identified by police, was released from the hospital and taken into custody, pending formal charges.
Hann said the juvenile was being treated at a local hospital and was in stable condition.
