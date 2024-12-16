A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest following a vehicle crash involving a polince patrol car Saturday, Dec. 14, at the intersection of North West End Boulevard and Themis Street.

Lionel Dixon, 40, was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers on charges of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and DWI. According to a probable-cause statement, police responded to a vehicle crash where Dixon was driving a 2016 Kia Forte LP that collided with the patrol car.

The probable-cause states the officer driving the patrol car told the police he was on duty when the crash happened. The document states Dixon allegedly exited his vehicle and started urinating in the roadway before he was told to stop.

According to the document, Dixon allegedly had a "revoked operator's status" at the time of the crash and had multiple prior convictions of driving while his license was revoked. When the police officer who wrote the probable cause stopped Dixon as he was leaving the scene, Dixon told the officer he was going somewhere to urinate more.