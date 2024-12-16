All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2024

Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car

A Cape Girardeau man, Lionel Dixon, was arrested for assault, resisting arrest and DWI after crashing into a polince patrol car. Dixon allegedly resisted police, refused sobriety tests and threatened officers.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Lionel Dixon
Lionel Dixon

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest following a vehicle crash involving a polince patrol car Saturday, Dec. 14, at the intersection of North West End Boulevard and Themis Street.

Lionel Dixon, 40, was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers on charges of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and DWI. According to a probable-cause statement, police responded to a vehicle crash where Dixon was driving a 2016 Kia Forte LP that collided with the patrol car.

The probable-cause states the officer driving the patrol car told the police he was on duty when the crash happened. The document states Dixon allegedly exited his vehicle and started urinating in the roadway before he was told to stop.

According to the document, Dixon allegedly had a "revoked operator's status" at the time of the crash and had multiple prior convictions of driving while his license was revoked. When the police officer who wrote the probable cause stopped Dixon as he was leaving the scene, Dixon told the officer he was going somewhere to urinate more.

The document states another officer placed Dixon into custody and when he tried to place him in the back of his patrol car Dixon began to "tense his body". According to the probable cause, the officer who was involved in the crash helped the other officer place Dixon in the car, where Dixon allegedly struck one of the officers while resisting the arrest.

"Once inside the jail, I began to read Dixon his implied consent and when asked if he would consent lo a breath or blood sample to determine his alcohol content, Dixon stated 'no'. While speaking with Dixon I began to detect a strong odor of alcoholic intoxicants from his breath and that his eyes appeared to be watery. While speaking, Dixon began making threats toward officers advising that he would find out where they live and that he will 'see them outside'," the officer states in the document.

The document describes a Dixon's speech was allegedly slurred and "difficult to understand" at times. The probable cause states that when officers asked Dixon to do a standard field sobriety test, he told them to to "leave him alone".

"A Search Warrant for a blood sample on Dixon has been completed and signed by the honorable Judge Benjamin Lewis. Dixon was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where a sample of his blood was collected and submitted into evidence to be sent to the (Missouri State Highway Patrol) crime lab for further analysis," the document states.

Dixon is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

