A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on two charges, one of fourth- degree assault and the other of resisting arrest Sunday, April 28.

Jhaiden Blue-Umfleet, 22, was in an altercation with another man outside a bar when a Cape Girardeau police officer tried to separate the two, according to a probable-cause statement. When the officer tried to separate the two men, Blue-Umfleet pushed the officer away from him.