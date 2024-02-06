A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on two charges, one of fourth- degree assault and the other of resisting arrest Sunday, April 28.
Jhaiden Blue-Umfleet, 22, was in an altercation with another man outside a bar when a Cape Girardeau police officer tried to separate the two, according to a probable-cause statement. When the officer tried to separate the two men, Blue-Umfleet pushed the officer away from him.
Once the officer notified Blue-Umfleet that he was under arrest, the man grabbed a fence where he could pull his hands away from the officers. The statement said Blue-Umfleet pulled his hands away and tensed his body from the police for several seconds before he was tased and taken into custody.
Blue-Umfleet is being held in lieu of $35,000 bond at the Cape Girardeau County jail.
