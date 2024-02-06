All sections
NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder

Adam R. Kerr of Cape Girardeau faces charges for allegedly conspiring to commit murder while incarcerated. Authorities claim Kerr discussed plans and offered money for the crime, aiming to stage it as a fentanyl overdose.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Adam Kerr
Adam Kerr

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges Thursday, Jan. 23, against a man for allegedly conspiring to commit a murder.

Adam R. Kerr of Cape Girardeau was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for allegedly discussing plans with other people while incarcerated to have someone murdered and secure his release. According to a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the sheriff's office had discovered Kerr allegedly offered money to a person to carry out the murder.

While the amount of money Kerr offered is unclear, the probable-cause states Kerr told a person about $5,000. The document states audio recordings of Kerr's conspiracy had been retrieved by the sheriff's office.

"In a subsequent recorded conversation, on January 21, 2025, Kerr discussed with [redacted] again, about killing [redacted] provided that Kerr wanted the death to look like a fentanyl overdose," the probable-cause states.

Kerr also allegedly included a backup plan for the murder that is made unclear by redactions in the probable-cause statement.

According to the office's Facebook post, Judge Frank E. Miller issued a no-bond warrant for Kerr's arrest.

