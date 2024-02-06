Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges Thursday, Jan. 23, against a man for allegedly conspiring to commit a murder.

Adam R. Kerr of Cape Girardeau was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for allegedly discussing plans with other people while incarcerated to have someone murdered and secure his release. According to a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the sheriff's office had discovered Kerr allegedly offered money to a person to carry out the murder.

While the amount of money Kerr offered is unclear, the probable-cause states Kerr told a person about $5,000. The document states audio recordings of Kerr's conspiracy had been retrieved by the sheriff's office.