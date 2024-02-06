Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers executed a search warrant for Jimmy Hudson Jr.'s residence on North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau. During the search, officers placed Jimmy Hudson III under arrest.

According to the probable cause statement, law enforcement discovered three packages of fentanyl powder -- weighing nearly 6 grams -- 18 fentanyl pills and around 4 grams of crack cocaine in the bedroom of Hudson III. Officers also found digital scales, a few rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a gallon bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana and two cellphones.