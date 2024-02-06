Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers executed a search warrant for Jimmy Hudson Jr.'s residence on North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau. During the search, officers placed Jimmy Hudson III under arrest.
According to the probable cause statement, law enforcement discovered three packages of fentanyl powder -- weighing nearly 6 grams -- 18 fentanyl pills and around 4 grams of crack cocaine in the bedroom of Hudson III. Officers also found digital scales, a few rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a gallon bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana and two cellphones.
The crack cocaine was field tested at the DEA Resident Office and came back positive. The fentanyl was not tested for safety reasons, the probable cause statement said.
Law enforcement discovered during the search that Hudson III had a warrant for his arrest for alleged domestic assault. He was taken to the sheriff's office.
Hudson Jr. has not been taken into custody at this time, the probable cause statement said. Law enforcement seized cellphones and additional money in his bedroom.
