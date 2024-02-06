Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged DWI

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau County.
Eric Conner, 32, was arrested by the state Highway Patrol and taken to Cape Girardeau County jail, where he was later released, according to the Highway Patrol report.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.