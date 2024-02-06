Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a man for allegedly physically assaulting a person Monday, Feb. 3.
Walter A. Gustafson, 53, of Cape Girardeau allegedly pushed the victim into a bed, punched them in the back, ripped their shirt off and threw them in a closet, according to a probable-cause statement
The document states that after Gustafson pushed the alleged victim in the closet, Gustafson threw all of their clothes in the closet onto them and punched them on the left arm multiple times.
"[Redacted] had noticeable discoloration on [redacted] left upper arm and forearm," the probable cause states.
The document states Gustafson told police he was in an altercation with the victim. Gustafson also told the police he didn't do anything wrong and wouldn't fill out a statement form, according to the probable cause.
Gustafson is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
