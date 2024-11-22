All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 22, 2024

Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault

Cape Girardeau man, Glenn Charles Plank III, arrested for alleged domestic assault and attempted statutory sodomy of a child under 12. He's held on a $50,000 bond after forensic interviews.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Glenn Charles Plank III
Glenn Charles Plank III

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 21, by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for alleged domestic assault and attempted statutory sodomy of a person younger than 12.

Glenn Charles Plank III, 30, was arrested after the Sheriff's Office conducted forensic interviews with the alleged victim and their sibling. According to a probable-cause statement, the child disclosed the alleged sexual abuse by Plank.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The probable-cause states the sexual act once a month from a time that is redacted to the last incident occurring in October 2023. The alleged victim's sibling told officers about alleged physical abuse by Plank. The sibling states in the probable cause that Plank assaulted a child over making a telephone call.

According to the probable cause, the Sheriff's Office was able to retrieve two "digital images" that were taken on the night of the physical assault. The document states the time stamp on the image was 10:07 p.m. May 9.

Plank is being held on $50,000 bond.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy