The probable-cause states the sexual act once a month from a time that is redacted to the last incident occurring in October 2023. The alleged victim's sibling told officers about alleged physical abuse by Plank. The sibling states in the probable cause that Plank assaulted a child over making a telephone call.

According to the probable cause, the Sheriff's Office was able to retrieve two "digital images" that were taken on the night of the physical assault. The document states the time stamp on the image was 10:07 p.m. May 9.

Plank is being held on $50,000 bond.