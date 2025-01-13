Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping of woman

Cape Girardeau police officers arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman Saturday, Jan. 11.
Ce'One Tidwell, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after he allegedly forced himself into a woman's apartment and began strangling her. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, he allegedly threatened the victim multiple times, saying he would kill her if she called the police.
The release states she escaped Tidwell into another apartment to get help as Tidwell followed her. The document states Tidwell continued to assault the woman inside the other apartment.
Tidwell was taken into custody and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.
