Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault

Cape Girardeau police have apprehended a man alleged to have assaulted a victim who remains in critical condition three days following the attack.

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 4, following an assault that occurred Saturday, July 1, in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

According to the news release issued by the department, police officers arrived at the scene of the attack at 9 a.m. Saturday, at which time the suspect had fled the area.

When the responding officer arrived, Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel were treating the victim, who, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, was bleeding around the nose and face and was shaking while unconscious. The victim required emergency brain surgery, according to the probable-cause statement.