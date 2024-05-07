A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on two $10,000 bonds after police say the man barricaded himself in an attic for more than an hour while surrounded by police.

Jason S. Jones Sr., 44, was charged with the Class A misdemeanor of resisting/interfering with an arrest Friday, May 3.

An officer claimed he was on routine patrol when he observed Jones in the driveway of a residence, the location of which is redacted in a probable-cause statement. The officer’s name is also redacted.

The report said the officer knew that Jones had a felony probation violation warrant with full U.S. extradition. The officer called for additional units.