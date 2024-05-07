A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on two $10,000 bonds after police say the man barricaded himself in an attic for more than an hour while surrounded by police.
Jason S. Jones Sr., 44, was charged with the Class A misdemeanor of resisting/interfering with an arrest Friday, May 3.
An officer claimed he was on routine patrol when he observed Jones in the driveway of a residence, the location of which is redacted in a probable-cause statement. The officer’s name is also redacted.
The report said the officer knew that Jones had a felony probation violation warrant with full U.S. extradition. The officer called for additional units.
Police told a man standing at the residence to call for Jones and send him outside, but Jones did not comply, the probable-cause document states. The resident, who claimed to be the homeowner, told officers the man was in the attic.
Jones also ignored officers’ commands after they entered the house, police say. The U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in the arrest. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office provided drone support.
Pepper spray was used to obtain compliance, the probable-cause document states.
Jones was sentenced on Class D felony drug possession charges stemming from an arrest in August in which officers found him with methamphetamine. In February, Jones was issued a suspended imposition of sentence of five years of supervised probation. A probation violation report was filed to the court March 22. According to court documents, he violated reporting directives, and a warrant was issued and a bond set at $10,000. Judge Scott Lipke issued another $10,000 cash-only bond in relation to the resisting-arrest charge.
