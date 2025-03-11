Brandon Blagg, 34, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Friday, March 7, following an alleged assault involving a firearm.

Blagg faces charges of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault with serious physical injury to a special victim.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6.

According to the probable-cause statement, Blagg and the victim were in a garage when Blagg allegedly produced a revolver-style handgun and struck the victim on the head. The victim sustained two horizontal lacerations above his right eye, with the upper wound measuring 3 inches long by 1 inch wide and the lower wound 1.5 inches long by 1 inch wide.