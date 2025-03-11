All sections
NewsMarch 11, 2025

Cape Girardeau man arrested after alleged firearm assault leaves victim with severe injuries

A Cape Girardeau man, Brandon Blagg, 34, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a victim with a firearm, causing severe injuries. Blagg faces multiple charges, including armed criminal action. His bond is set at $50,000.

Southeast Missourian
Brandon Blagg
Brandon Blagg

Brandon Blagg, 34, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Friday, March 7, following an alleged assault involving a firearm.

Blagg faces charges of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault with serious physical injury to a special victim.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6.

According to the probable-cause statement, Blagg and the victim were in a garage when Blagg allegedly produced a revolver-style handgun and struck the victim on the head. The victim sustained two horizontal lacerations above his right eye, with the upper wound measuring 3 inches long by 1 inch wide and the lower wound 1.5 inches long by 1 inch wide.

After the initial assault, the document states Blagg reportedly stood over the victim, pointed the handgun at his head, and stated, "I'd kill you if the kid wasn't inside," before fleeing the scene.

The victim was found by responding officers walking north from the south side of the location, covered in blood and profusely bleeding from his head.

The probable cause states Blagg has a history of felony convictions, which contributed to the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Blagg is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

The case adds to a series of recent incidents in Cape Girardeau involving firearms and assaults. For more information on similar cases, see our previous coverage on Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault of woman, unlawful use of a weapon and Cape Girardeau man allegedly points firearm at victims, says they're hostages.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

