Cape Girardeau man appointed to MU Board of Curators

Holloway, of Cape Girardeau will have his appointment to the board's Eighth District slot submitted Monday to the Missouri Senate. Upon confirmation, he will replace curator David Steelman. His term would expire on Jan. 1, 2025.

Holloway is founder and owner of regional pallet brokerage Professional Packaging Inc., which he established in 1992. He is a member of the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Council, Three Rivers Endowment Trust Board, ERASE Foundation Board, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Forest Products Association,and previously served on the National Wood Pallet Container Association.