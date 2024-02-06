All sections
NewsDecember 30, 2023

Cape Girardeau man, 20, faces two charges of sex crimes involving minor

A Cape Girardeau man is facing two charges involving sexual acts with a minor. Ari Yoel Cobix-Zacateco, 20, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with the Class E felonies of fourth-degree child molestation of a child less than 17 years old and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man is facing two charges involving sexual acts with a minor.

Ari Yoel Cobix-Zacateco, 20, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with the Class E felonies of fourth-degree child molestation of a child less than 17 years old and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A heavily redacted probable-cause statement, signed by a detective whose name was redacted, indicated Cobix-Zacateco admitted to having sexual intercourse on two separate occasions around Nov. 7. He admitted to other apparent wrongdoings that were redacted in the document. One of the recommended charges in the probable-cause statement included furnishing pornographic material or the attempt to furnish pornographic material to a minor, but that charge was not brought by prosecutors.

According to the probable-cause statement, a case report was initiated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Judge Frank Miller denied bond to the defendant.

Local News
