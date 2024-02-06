A heavily redacted probable-cause statement, signed by a detective whose name was redacted, indicated Cobix-Zacateco admitted to having sexual intercourse on two separate occasions around Nov. 7. He admitted to other apparent wrongdoings that were redacted in the document. One of the recommended charges in the probable-cause statement included furnishing pornographic material or the attempt to furnish pornographic material to a minor, but that charge was not brought by prosecutors.

According to the probable-cause statement, a case report was initiated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Judge Frank Miller denied bond to the defendant.