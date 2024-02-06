Cape Girardeau Macy's to close this spring

Macy’s in Cape Girardeau, one of the original anchor stores at West Park Mall when it was known as Famous Barr, will close this spring as the national department store chain pursues a multiyear streamlining strategy.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our West Park Mall location,” company spokeswoman Julianne Olivo said in an email to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday afternoon.

“The closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020,” she said.

Employees at the Cape Girardeau location have reportedly been told the store will close as early as mid-March. A specific “last day of business” has not been announced, but Olivo said a clearance sale will begin this month and run for “approximately 8-12 weeks” and the store will close following the sale.

Macy’s will be the third major retailer to close its Cape Girardeau store in just over three years. Kmart, formerly at 11 S. Kingshighway, closed in November 2018, followed by the Sears Grand store on Siemers Drive in October 2019.

At one time, Macy’s was among the largest U.S. department store chains in terms of retail sales, but by 2017 the company began downsizing its footprint, closing approximately 100 stores that year.

The New York-based retailer announced in plans in early 2020 to close another 125 locations, or about 20% of its remaining locations, and cut 2,000 jobs over several years. The company closed 30 stores in 2020, including its location in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Cape Girardeau store is reportedly among 45 locations the company plans to close this year. Olivo said a list of Macy’s 2021 store will be posted today on the Macy’s corporate website, www.macys.com.