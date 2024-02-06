Cape Girardeau local one of 35 to compete in horse race in Argentina

Morgan Williams has been riding horses since she was in third grade, so when she saw the opportunity to participate in a new horse adventure, she took the chance.
Williams, 39, will be participating in the Gaucho Derby in early February in Argentina. This derby is a competitive horse race with only 35 competitors selected from around the world. Williams described it as one of the toughest horse races worldwide.
The rough trail she will be traveling winds through 320 miles of the southern part of Argentina. Williams said this course will truly test a person's toughness and horsemanship skills.
She and the other 34 competitors will have no more than 10 days to finish the course, with seven days being the likely fastest completion window.
One reason Williams said this horse race will be difficult is because she will be pulling seven different horse numbers out of a hat, meaning she will be riding a horse she has never ridden before. In addition, she will have to go and wrangle the horse and get it to let her ride.
Along with not knowing her horse personally, each competitor will be given a terrain map and a GPS to navigate the terrain. It will be up to Williams and whoever else she chooses to ride with to decide the fastest route to the finish line. She will have only 10 hours of riding time a day.
Williams will have the option to camp at one of 17 checkpoints along the race or to camp on the trail. Along the race, there are checkpoints each competitor has to find and have their horses checked over. If during this vet check the horse's overall wellness doesn't pass, a time penalty will be added to the racer.
Williams will have to have everything she needs to survive packed into saddlebags. This will include a tent, extra clothes, water and dehydrated food. The pack has to be 22 pounds or lighter.
Throughout the race, she will be able to get four re-supply bags that are determined before the race.
Williams said while she has never done a race nearly as tough as this, she said she believes it is made for her. She has ridden all types of horses and said she feels she will be able to get her horse to trust her. Along with riding for most of her life, she has been in competitions such as barrels and poles to dressage and jumping. Along with her training with horses, Williams has run half-marathons and said the running endurance she has built up will help with her mental and physical toughness. Williams is also planning a backpacking trip to get more endurance and use rougher terrain than what is around Missouri.
Back in January, Williams went to Argentina to run through the training camp the Gaucho Derby holds and was able to see a glimpse of the terrain she will be traversing.
During her time at the training camp, Williams was able to see firsthand how dangerous it could be. At one point, she and her horse were going down the side of a mountain when she slipped but was able to stay safe.
While at the camp, she learned she will have two GPS units with her -- one for navigation and the other for safety purposes. The second one will tell those in charge of keeping track of where she is how often she is moving and if she is not moving, it will ping her to make sure she is OK.
Williams will have to raise $16,500 for the entry fees. Any money above the $16,500 entry fees will be donated to the K9s for Warriors charity. This charity helps train shelter dogs and homes them with veterans with disabilities, such as PTSD. To help Williams raise funds, she has started a go fund me, www.gofundme.com/f/morgans-road-to-the-gaucho-derby.
The winner of the Gaucho Derby will not win any prize money but rather bragging rights.
Williams said that after this experience she would want to do the Mongolian derby that is double the length.
