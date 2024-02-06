Cape Girardeau local one of 35 to compete in horse race in Argentina

Morgan Williams has been riding horses since she was in third grade, so when she saw the opportunity to participate in a new horse adventure, she took the chance.

Williams, 39, will be participating in the Gaucho Derby in early February in Argentina. This derby is a competitive horse race with only 35 competitors selected from around the world. Williams described it as one of the toughest horse races worldwide.

The rough trail she will be traveling winds through 320 miles of the southern part of Argentina. Williams said this course will truly test a person's toughness and horsemanship skills.

She and the other 34 competitors will have no more than 10 days to finish the course, with seven days being the likely fastest completion window.

One reason Williams said this horse race will be difficult is because she will be pulling seven different horse numbers out of a hat, meaning she will be riding a horse she has never ridden before. In addition, she will have to go and wrangle the horse and get it to let her ride.

Morgan Williams was one of 35 people chosen to compete in the 2024 Gaucho Derby. Submitted

Along with not knowing her horse personally, each competitor will be given a terrain map and a GPS to navigate the terrain. It will be up to Williams and whoever else she chooses to ride with to decide the fastest route to the finish line. She will have only 10 hours of riding time a day.

Williams will have the option to camp at one of 17 checkpoints along the race or to camp on the trail. Along the race, there are checkpoints each competitor has to find and have their horses checked over. If during this vet check the horse's overall wellness doesn't pass, a time penalty will be added to the racer.

Williams will have to have everything she needs to survive packed into saddlebags. This will include a tent, extra clothes, water and dehydrated food. The pack has to be 22 pounds or lighter.