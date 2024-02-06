Cape Girardeau librarian set to retire in May after 22 years

After more than two decades of shaping young minds by providing books, storytimes and showing her love through different reading programs, Sharon Anderson will retire from Cape Girardeau Public Library in May.

Anderson has worked as the Youth Services coordinator for 22 years.

"I'll miss the connections with kids and talking books," Anderson said. "I love, love, love getting to share books with readers. And see it, kiddos' faces light up the first time they find the book that makes them a reader."

Anderson said that when she was growing up, the library was always a sanctuary for her, calling herself a "library kid". She said her father even had to put a bigger basket on her bike so she could carry home all her books.

After becoming widowed, Anderson said she was looking for a place to work with books in a library. She then applied for the Youth Services coordinator position, and now, two decades later, she has helped readers and has made connections with families.

As the Youth Services coordinator, Anderson was able to obtain grants to help different programs flourish — programs such as "Harry Potter" nights, "Star Wars" fans coming in, and one of her personal favorites, a stuffed animal sleepover.

"There's a poet — T.S. Eliot — who in 'The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock", he says he's measured his life in coffee spoons. And I joke that I've measured my life in summer reading programs," Anderson said. "Because while the program itself runs from just June and July, once you start writing the grants, you are finishing that up and starting the grant for the next program. So there's never a month you're not thinking about the next summer reading program."