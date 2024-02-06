All sections
NewsMarch 3, 2022

Cape Girardeau leaf collection program to end on time despite several delays

If you've been waiting for your leaves to get picked up, Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is on it's way. From snow to equipment damage, several factors led to delays in the city's annual leaf-collection program, according to the city's street supervisor, Joe Rose...

Monica Obradovic
Leaf pick-up in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to end March 31.
Leaf pick-up in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to end March 31.

If you've been waiting for your leaves to get picked up, Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is on it's way.

From snow to equipment damage, several factors led to delays in the city's annual leaf-collection program, according to the city's street supervisor, Joe Rose.

"Between the snow, rain, holidays and the truck breaking down, you add all those up, it didn't take long to start losing days," Rose said.

This season's pickup began Oct. 1 and is scheduled to end March 31. Despite the hold-ups, Rose said the leaf collection program should still end March 31 with all areas of the city serviced.

The city provides curbside leaf pickup to all areas of the city through an automated truck every year.

A mechanical arm attached to the automated truck supports a large tube that vacuums up leaves.

A few weeks ago, the automated truck was out of commission for four days after welds on the arm broke, according to Rose. It has since been re-welded, and the truck is back in service.

A driver travels through seven zones of the city to pick up leaves with the automated leaf-collection truck, which is currently collecting leaves in Zone 2, an area designated for the northeastern portion of the city.

"He should be finished with Zone 2 by the end of this week and then [he'll start] zone three," Rose said.

Public Works staff execute leaf pickup in three phases. The first phase runs through October. The automated truck travels the city continuously on unscheduled routes.

Seven zones of the city are then serviced in scheduled routes throughout the second phase.

Rose said leaf pick up is currently in the third and final phase, a time designated for the automated truck to travel the city continuously on unscheduled routes for a second time. Each residence may be serviced more than once during this phase.

Additional information on leaf disposal options, pickup routes and placement of leaves for automated truck collection may be found on the City of Cape Girardeau's website.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

