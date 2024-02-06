If you've been waiting for your leaves to get picked up, Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is on it's way.

From snow to equipment damage, several factors led to delays in the city's annual leaf-collection program, according to the city's street supervisor, Joe Rose.

"Between the snow, rain, holidays and the truck breaking down, you add all those up, it didn't take long to start losing days," Rose said.

This season's pickup began Oct. 1 and is scheduled to end March 31. Despite the hold-ups, Rose said the leaf collection program should still end March 31 with all areas of the city serviced.

The city provides curbside leaf pickup to all areas of the city through an automated truck every year.

A mechanical arm attached to the automated truck supports a large tube that vacuums up leaves.