Cape Girardeau, Jackson, others prepare for Fourth of July events

Area municipalities and organizations are set to host a series of events over the Independence Day weekend complete with fireworks displays and patriotic programs.

Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event will celebrate the nation's birthday at Arena Park.

The park will open at 7:30 p.m. for grandstand seating, tailgating and food trucks.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will perform patriotic music at 8 p.m. under the direction of Neil Casey.

At 8:45 p.m. the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award will be presented to Wayne Wallingford, longtime area businessman, legislator and current director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" will be performed, area veterans will be recognized and the program will finish with the playing of taps. The program can be heard live on 960 KZIM.

At 9:15 p.m., all River Radio stations will play patriotic music during the fireworks show.

Personal fireworks are not allowed in the park.

Historic Fort D will host Fourth at the Fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 920 W. Fort St. in Cape Girardeau.

Parking is available at the park and personal fireworks are not allowed. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.

Jackson's Fourth of July celebration begins Saturday with a free concert by Heart tribute band Heartless at 7 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson.

On Monday, Independence Day events fill the day starting at 7 a.m. and concluding with the Jackson fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.