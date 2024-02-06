Cape Girardeau, Jackson, others prepare for Fourth of July events

Area municipalities and organizations are set to host a series of events over the Independence Day weekend complete with fireworks displays and patriotic programs.
Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event will celebrate the nation's birthday at Arena Park.
The park will open at 7:30 p.m. for grandstand seating, tailgating and food trucks.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will perform patriotic music at 8 p.m. under the direction of Neil Casey.
At 8:45 p.m. the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award will be presented to Wayne Wallingford, longtime area businessman, legislator and current director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" will be performed, area veterans will be recognized and the program will finish with the playing of taps. The program can be heard live on 960 KZIM.
At 9:15 p.m., all River Radio stations will play patriotic music during the fireworks show.
Personal fireworks are not allowed in the park.
Historic Fort D will host Fourth at the Fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 920 W. Fort St. in Cape Girardeau.
Parking is available at the park and personal fireworks are not allowed. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.
Jackson's Fourth of July celebration begins Saturday with a free concert by Heart tribute band Heartless at 7 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson.
On Monday, Independence Day events fill the day starting at 7 a.m. and concluding with the Jackson fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Independence Day 5K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. at Healthpoint Fitness located at 414 W. Main St. Proceeds from registration will benefit SoutheastHEALTH. Registration is open until Saturday and is available at www.SEhealth.org/July4race.
The Capaha Antique Car Club will present a car, truck and motorcycle show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane in Jackson. Prizes will be presented to first, second and third place participants of each category.
At 9 a.m., a mud volleyball tournament will take place at Pavilion 1 at Jackson City Park. Individuals can register to participate at the City of Jackson's website at www.jacksonmo.org. Fees from registration will go toward the Jackson Lady Indians High School volleyball program and the fireworks display.
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Stooges Restaurant will host a Beer Garden at Shelter No. 1 in Jackson City Park. Tickets for drinks can be purchased at the entrance on the day of the event and alcoholic beverages can only be consumed within the shelter.
Food stands and vendor booths featuring local favorites will be open starting at 9 a.m. along Parkview Street in Jackson.
Jackson's annual golf ball drop will include hundreds of golf balls being dropped from a helicopter at the corner of North Union Avenue and West Mary Street in Jackson City Park.
The Quarantine Band will provide live entertainment from 7 to 8 p.m. and the Jackson Municipal Band will perform patriotic songs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Nick Leist Band Shell prior to the fireworks display.
At 9:30 p.m., Jackson's firework display will begin. Attendees can bring blankets, chairs and food to watch the display. No dogs, glass containers or coolers are allowed at the park during the event. Free parking is available on the corner of North Union Avenue and Parkview Street.
The full schedule of events is available at www.jacksonmo.org.
Other area Independence Day weekend activities include:
