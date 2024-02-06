Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly wager on 'The Game'

"Cape is bringing the Jungle to the Pit, and we look forward to a great game! All these athletes put in so much time and energy and the students make this event so fun for the communities, so Mayor Hahs and I just wanted to support all that and get in on the fun," Kinder replied.

Jackson has had the upper hand in recent years with the Tribe having won every head-to-head competition since 2016.

The Indians, skippered by first-year coach Ryan Nesbitt, are out to a 3-1 start in 2023.

The last time Cape Central's Tigers prevailed in the in-county competition was Sept. 25, 2015, a 48-35 Tigers victory.

The Tigers, led by veteran Central head coach Kent Gibbs, are 2-2 this season.

Tickets for Cape Central vs. Jackson went on sale Monday, Sept. 18.

Gate sales Friday at "The Pit" start at 5:30 p.m., with ticket prices set at $4 for adults; $2 for students; and $2 for those aged 65 and older.