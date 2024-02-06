All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 19, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly wager on 'The Game'

At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, the 117th rivalry contest between Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson varsity football teams will be played at "The Pit" at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson. Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs have made "a friendly wager" for this year's annual tilt, with the winning mayor pledging to host the other for a service project...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson's Tony Williams is tackled by a group of Cape Central defenders on Sept. 23 at Cape Central High School.
Jackson's Tony Williams is tackled by a group of Cape Central defenders on Sept. 23 at Cape Central High School.Southeast Missourian file

At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, the 117th rivalry contest between Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson varsity football teams will be played at "The Pit" at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs have made "a friendly wager" for this year's annual tilt, with the winning mayor pledging to host the other for a service project.

Dwain Hahs
Dwain Hahs
Dwain Hahs
Dwain Hahs

"We're just having fun and supporting these kids," Hahs said. "I'll be cheering with the J-Crue and looking forward to picking a project for Mayor Kinder."

Stacy Kinder
Stacy Kinder
Stacy Kinder
Stacy Kinder
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Cape is bringing the Jungle to the Pit, and we look forward to a great game! All these athletes put in so much time and energy and the students make this event so fun for the communities, so Mayor Hahs and I just wanted to support all that and get in on the fun," Kinder replied.

Jackson has had the upper hand in recent years with the Tribe having won every head-to-head competition since 2016.

The Indians, skippered by first-year coach Ryan Nesbitt, are out to a 3-1 start in 2023.

The last time Cape Central's Tigers prevailed in the in-county competition was Sept. 25, 2015, a 48-35 Tigers victory.

The Tigers, led by veteran Central head coach Kent Gibbs, are 2-2 this season.

Tickets for Cape Central vs. Jackson went on sale Monday, Sept. 18.

Gate sales Friday at "The Pit" start at 5:30 p.m., with ticket prices set at $4 for adults; $2 for students; and $2 for those aged 65 and older.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy