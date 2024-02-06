Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly wager on 'The Game'

At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, the 117th rivalry contest between Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson varsity football teams will be played at "The Pit" at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs have made "a friendly wager" for this year's annual tilt, with the winning mayor pledging to host the other for a service project.
"We're just having fun and supporting these kids," Hahs said. "I'll be cheering with the J-Crue and looking forward to picking a project for Mayor Kinder."
"Cape is bringing the Jungle to the Pit, and we look forward to a great game! All these athletes put in so much time and energy and the students make this event so fun for the communities, so Mayor Hahs and I just wanted to support all that and get in on the fun," Kinder replied.
Jackson has had the upper hand in recent years with the Tribe having won every head-to-head competition since 2016.
The Indians, skippered by first-year coach Ryan Nesbitt, are out to a 3-1 start in 2023.
The last time Cape Central's Tigers prevailed in the in-county competition was Sept. 25, 2015, a 48-35 Tigers victory.
The Tigers, led by veteran Central head coach Kent Gibbs, are 2-2 this season.
Tickets for Cape Central vs. Jackson went on sale Monday, Sept. 18.
Gate sales Friday at "The Pit" start at 5:30 p.m., with ticket prices set at $4 for adults; $2 for students; and $2 for those aged 65 and older.
