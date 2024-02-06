All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 12, 2021

Cape Girardeau insurance broker advises eligible seniors to be cautious when applying for Medicare

Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers. "The big thing about open enrollment is people are going to get bombarded with mailers, with phone calls, with commercials, with door-to-door solicitation and people should be very cautious," said Tinsley, who has owned TIG since 2012...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Charley Tinsley is owner/manager of Cape Girardeau;'s TIG Thomas Insurance Group.
Charley Tinsley is owner/manager of Cape Girardeau;'s TIG Thomas Insurance Group.Submitted

Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers.

"The big thing about open enrollment is people are going to get bombarded with mailers, with phone calls, with commercials, with door-to-door solicitation and people should be very cautious," said Tinsley, who has owned TIG since 2012.

"We hear it every day. 'I didn't agree to buy this plan,' 'I shouldn't have given them this information, now I've got this in the mail.' Don't give your Medicare number or your checking information or your Social Security information to anyone unless you're 100% sure you're going to do business with them," Tinsley said. "A company may tell you they're doing a 'fact finder,' and the next thing you know you may get a welcome packet showing you've been enrolled into a plan. Yesterday, we had a prime example. We had a gentleman in here who said, 'I did not agree to this and now I've got this card.' He had to call and get it canceled."

Finances

Medicare's trustees reported this summer the federal health program designed primarily for those aged 65 and older is relatively stable financially compared to Social Security.

"At the moment, I would say that is true," Tinsley said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There are more people going on Medicare today than ever in history (and) it is putting a strain on the system but every time you wonder if the program will survive, the government finds funding and keeps it going."

The projected depletion date for Medicare's trust fund -- 2026 -- for inpatient care remains unchanged from a year ago.

History

On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the bill leading to Medicare and Medicaid.

The original Medicare program included Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance).

Together these two parts are called "Original Medicare."

Medicare Part C, called Medicare "Advantage," and Medicare Part D, the prescription drug benefit, are later additions.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy