Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers.

"The big thing about open enrollment is people are going to get bombarded with mailers, with phone calls, with commercials, with door-to-door solicitation and people should be very cautious," said Tinsley, who has owned TIG since 2012.

"We hear it every day. 'I didn't agree to buy this plan,' 'I shouldn't have given them this information, now I've got this in the mail.' Don't give your Medicare number or your checking information or your Social Security information to anyone unless you're 100% sure you're going to do business with them," Tinsley said. "A company may tell you they're doing a 'fact finder,' and the next thing you know you may get a welcome packet showing you've been enrolled into a plan. Yesterday, we had a prime example. We had a gentleman in here who said, 'I did not agree to this and now I've got this card.' He had to call and get it canceled."

Finances

Medicare's trustees reported this summer the federal health program designed primarily for those aged 65 and older is relatively stable financially compared to Social Security.

"At the moment, I would say that is true," Tinsley said.