NewsJanuary 18, 2020

Cape Girardeau house fire claims life of dog

Cape Girardeau house fire claims life of dog A Friday morning house fire at 600 S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau claimed the life of at least one dog, Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire chief Travis Hollis said. Hollis said the department received the call at 11:39 a.m. and responded uncertain if anyone was home at the time...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau firefighter Larry Hagan tends to a house fire with other members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department on Friday at 600 S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau firefighter Larry Hagan tends to a house fire with other members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department on Friday at 600 S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

A Friday morning house fire at 600 S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau claimed the life of at least one dog, Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire chief Travis Hollis said.

Hollis said the department received the call at 11:39 a.m. and responded uncertain if anyone was home at the time.

Upon arrival, Hollis said there was "heavy flames and smoke" showing out of the living room windows. He said crews made an "aggressive transitional attack" through the windows first and then through the front door. After searching the building, Hollis said it was determined no one was at home. At the scene, Hollis said firefighters were still looking for a couple other pets.

Hollis said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, but the origin appeared to be in the living room of the structure.

The fire chief said 16 firefighters and four chief officers from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the fire.

