Cape Girardeau house fire claims life of dog

Upon arrival, Hollis said there was "heavy flames and smoke" showing out of the living room windows. He said crews made an "aggressive transitional attack" through the windows first and then through the front door. After searching the building, Hollis said it was determined no one was at home. At the scene, Hollis said firefighters were still looking for a couple other pets.

Hollis said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, but the origin appeared to be in the living room of the structure.

The fire chief said 16 firefighters and four chief officers from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the fire.