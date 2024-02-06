Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commission

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Commissioners heard about a variety of projects underway in Southeast Missouri.

Stacy Kinder

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder told the six-member board city residents comment on road conditions on a regular basis.

"We are a community that values our infrastructure. City government has been told repeatedly by our citizens they expect well-planned and well-maintained avenues of transportation, whether it is in the defeat of every single pothole or in appreciating the most efficient use of tax dollars to keep our main arteries throughout the city humming along during rush hour," said Kinder, elected to the mayoralty in April.

"Time and time again, our citizens have supported tax initiatives and massive spending projects to ensure our highways, city roads, sidewalks, drainage systems and our airport are serving the public well."

Airport