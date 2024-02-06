Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commission

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Commissioners heard about a variety of projects underway in Southeast Missouri.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder told the six-member board city residents comment on road conditions on a regular basis.
"We are a community that values our infrastructure. City government has been told repeatedly by our citizens they expect well-planned and well-maintained avenues of transportation, whether it is in the defeat of every single pothole or in appreciating the most efficient use of tax dollars to keep our main arteries throughout the city humming along during rush hour," said Kinder, elected to the mayoralty in April.
"Time and time again, our citizens have supported tax initiatives and massive spending projects to ensure our highways, city roads, sidewalks, drainage systems and our airport are serving the public well."
Katrina Amos, manager of city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County, advised the commission about three ongoing projects.
"I like to call these three 'legacy' projects because these are setting us up for future growth," Amos said.
Missouri Department of Transportation expects to select a design-build team for the new bridge in March, with work to begin shortly afterward and completion projected in 2026.
Chester Bridge, a continuing truss span connecting Perryville to Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, was originally built in 1942.
While considered still safe for travel, MoDOT has judged the bridge to be in poor condition.
