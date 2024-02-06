Despite the urging of medical organizations representing millions of physicians, nurses and allied health care workers, Cape Girardeau hospitals have no plans to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System say they “encourage” people — including their employees — to take the vaccine.

In response to an inquiry by the Southeast Missourian, both hospitals also said they have higher vaccination rates among their employees than Cape Girardeau County’s 34% rate of fully-vaccinated residents.

According to Southeast, “approximately 50%” of its employees have been vaccinated through a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic. That percentage does not include staff that may have been vaccinated elsewhere. Meanwhile, Saint Francis said “the majority” of its staff is vaccinated, but did not report a percentage.

Cape hospital policies

Although they stop short of “requiring” their employees, physicians and volunteers to be vaccinated, both Southeast and Saint Francis say they are promoting the vaccine.

“We will continue to urge employees to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Matthew Janzow, SoutheastHEALTH vice president and chief medical officer. “For our employees and anybody else in the health care industry, we’re the front-line people taking care of those who are ill. If we’re not protected, we put ourselves and our institution at a greater risk of having challenges taking care of those who need us most.”

Southeast will conduct what it calls “another voluntary vaccination clinic” for employees next week and provides shots to anyone eligible for the vaccine from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The hospital has also produced a video about COVID-19 vaccines and variants, featuring Janzow and infectious disease physician C. Ed Lavalle, viewable on the SoutheastHEALTH website, sehealth.org.

At Saint Francis Healthcare System, marketing and foundation director Danielle Torbet said Saint Francis “strongly encourages all colleagues, physicians, volunteers and patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, but does not mandate it.”

However, Torbet said annual influenza vaccinations are required for Saint Francis staff, “unless there is a documented health or religious exemption.”