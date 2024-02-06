Cape Girardeau hospice aims to help kids dealing with grief

"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

The pithy aphorism above is often attributed to 18th century American founding father Benjamin Franklin. Regardless of whether Franklin uttered or wrote those words, the truth of the epigram is hard to refute.

Taxes must be paid frequently.

The end of temporal life comes with great regularity.

In recognition of the certainty of the latter, Southeast Hospice will once again this year offer a one-day retreat Nov. 19 aimed at grieving children ages 6 to 15.

The retreat, now in its 25th year, is called COOL (Children Overcoming Outstanding Loss) Camp, an event SoutheastHEALTH officials say is the only grief-targeted support group for kids between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

According to a news release, the grief camp allows attendees to share stories and feelings, learn coping strategies and take part in recreational activities encouraging a positive outlet of energy.