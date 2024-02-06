Cape Girardeau hospice aims to help kids dealing with grief

"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."
The pithy aphorism above is often attributed to 18th century American founding father Benjamin Franklin. Regardless of whether Franklin uttered or wrote those words, the truth of the epigram is hard to refute.
In recognition of the certainty of the latter, Southeast Hospice will once again this year offer a one-day retreat Nov. 19 aimed at grieving children ages 6 to 15.
The retreat, now in its 25th year, is called COOL (Children Overcoming Outstanding Loss) Camp, an event SoutheastHEALTH officials say is the only grief-targeted support group for kids between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
According to a news release, the grief camp allows attendees to share stories and feelings, learn coping strategies and take part in recreational activities encouraging a positive outlet of energy.
The COOL Camp activities are age-specific and organizers say the event will aid in enhancing socialization skills for grieving kids.
Among the planned activities, facilitated by professional staff trained in grief and loss, are the following:
Parents/guardians must complete a phone interview about their children to be registered for COOL Camp, then the location of the camp will be given.
To complete the phone interview and register, contact Lynn Boren, camp coordinator, at (573) 335-6208. For more information, email Boren at lboren@sehealth.org.
