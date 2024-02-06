The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17.

According to the commission, the list is “for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness of buildings and structures that, in the opinion of the commission, have historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to significant deterioration and/or imminent demolition.” The list is split into two categories, one with buildings that are considered endangered and one that includes buildings on a watch list.

Endangered list

​The following list is of buildings the commission has deemed endangered, including the property’s condition as stated by the commission: