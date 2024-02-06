Cape Girardeau-headquartered social service agency honored

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City.

"Through these awards, we honor Missouri volunteers who go above and beyond to serve others, to step up and help those in need," Gov. Mike Parson said.

Community Partnership executive director Melissa Stickel received the recognition on behalf of the not-for-profit, located in the former Cape Girardeau police headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St.

"One of (Community Partnership's) core values is service, which is ingrained in everything we do, from working with people in need to our partners and our overall work in the community," she said.

"For two decades, the Show Me Service Awards have recognized those making a real difference in their communities," said Scott McFarland, executive director of Missouri Community Service Commission. "Twenty years is a historic milestone and we're excited to again show appreciation for amazing volunteers from all across the state. These awardees show us that no matter the community need, volunteerism is the solution."