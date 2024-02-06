All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 23, 2022

Cape Girardeau-headquartered social service agency honored

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City. "Through these awards, we honor Missouri volunteers who go above and beyond to serve others, to step up and help those in need," Gov. Mike Parson said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Melissa Stickel, executive director of Cape Girardeau- based Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, center, with Jennifer Ingraham, left, and John Albright, vice chairwoman and chairman, respectively, of Missouri Community Service Commission. Community Partnership was awarded a Show Me Service Award from the commission at a ceremony Thursday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Melissa Stickel, executive director of Cape Girardeau- based Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, center, with Jennifer Ingraham, left, and John Albright, vice chairwoman and chairman, respectively, of Missouri Community Service Commission. Community Partnership was awarded a Show Me Service Award from the commission at a ceremony Thursday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.Submitted

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City.

"Through these awards, we honor Missouri volunteers who go above and beyond to serve others, to step up and help those in need," Gov. Mike Parson said.

Community Partnership executive director Melissa Stickel received the recognition on behalf of the not-for-profit, located in the former Cape Girardeau police headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St.

"One of (Community Partnership's) core values is service, which is ingrained in everything we do, from working with people in need to our partners and our overall work in the community," she said.

"For two decades, the Show Me Service Awards have recognized those making a real difference in their communities," said Scott McFarland, executive director of Missouri Community Service Commission. "Twenty years is a historic milestone and we're excited to again show appreciation for amazing volunteers from all across the state. These awardees show us that no matter the community need, volunteerism is the solution."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Drilling down

According to its website, Missouri Community Service Commission is a bipartisan panel appointed by the governor and administered by Missouri Department of Economic Development with a mission to strengthen communities through volunteerism and service.

Perhaps the best-known of its programs is AmeriCorps, created during the Clinton administration in 1993, over which the state panel exercises oversight.

Missouri Community Service Commission reportedly invests $41 million in Show Me State communities annually.

Among the commission's 16 members is Robin Smith of Jackson, a Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor, appointed last month to a three-year term.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy