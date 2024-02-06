Cape Girardeau had its warmest winter on record

Jack Frost took it easy on Cape Girardeau this year. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah, Kentucky, reported the 2022-23 winter was the warmest on record.
This winter's average temperature of 41.7 degrees was 0.5 degrees higher than the previous record from winter 1991-92, according to NWS observations from 1960 to present.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, was the last day of meteorological winter for an "average temperature rank" taken from December 2022 through February 2023, according to a tweet from NWS Paducah. The tweet noted Paducah also broke its warmest winter record this year, and Evansville, Illinois, recorded its second warmest.
"Our full climate summary for the winter will be available sometime later this week," NWS Paducah stated in its tweet.
