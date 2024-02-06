All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 2, 2023
Cape Girardeau had its warmest winter on record
Jack Frost took it easy on Cape Girardeau this year. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah, Kentucky, reported the 2022-23 winter was the warmest on record. This winter's average temperature of 41.7 degrees was 0.5 degrees higher than the previous record from winter 1991-92, according to NWS observations from 1960 to present...
Danny Walter
story image illustation
National Weather Service

Jack Frost took it easy on Cape Girardeau this year. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah, Kentucky, reported the 2022-23 winter was the warmest on record.

This winter's average temperature of 41.7 degrees was 0.5 degrees higher than the previous record from winter 1991-92, according to NWS observations from 1960 to present.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday, Feb. 28, was the last day of meteorological winter for an "average temperature rank" taken from December 2022 through February 2023, according to a tweet from NWS Paducah. The tweet noted Paducah also broke its warmest winter record this year, and Evansville, Illinois, recorded its second warmest.

"Our full climate summary for the winter will be available sometime later this week," NWS Paducah stated in its tweet.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy