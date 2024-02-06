In a career that has gone full circle, Edward Spalding is retiring Friday as store manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, where he got his first job when he was 16 years old.

Starting as a stock boy, Spalding said he worked after school and on weekends for two years at the grocery store. After graduating high school, he moved over to Del Farms grocery store and worked there for 22 years. That store, part of the National chain, was sold to Schnucks in 1995 and closed a few years later. After a short stint working for Wendy's, Spalding said he moved to St. Louis and worked for Shop 'n Save for the next 13 years. However, he said he always wanted to get back home to Cape Girardeau.

"It's my hometown, and my parents still lived here," Spalding said. "I would come down to visit every other week, and I would always stop by the Food Giant because I knew most people there who had also worked at Del Farm."

Spalding had worked up to assistant store manager at Shop 'n Save, but he said when he came home to visit he would ask whether there was an opening for him at the Food Giant. One day, in 2009, he got half the answer he'd hoped for. There was an opening, and Food Giant hired him to be a store manager. However, it was for the location in Sikeston, Missouri. Spalding moved back to Cape Girardeau and commuted to Sikeston for the next 10 years.