Cape Girardeau firefighters respond to residential fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night, Oct. 3, at 547 S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find smoke showing from the front side of the 1 1/2-story house.
The status of the fire was classified as a working fire, so additional companies were called to the scene, according to a media release issued by the fire department.
The occupants of the home were accounted for, and no one was injured. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, but personnel remained on the scene for more than two hours, according to the release. The fire department said the fire is considered accidental.
